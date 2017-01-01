Neuberger Berman Group LLC Maintains Stake in PrivateBancorp, Inc. (PVTB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC maintained its position in shares of PrivateBancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PrivateBancorp were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVTB. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,783,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,343,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,256,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the second quarter worth about $18,125,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PrivateBancorp by 120.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 550,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,285,000 after buying an additional 300,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PrivateBancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVTB) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 455,808 shares of the stock were exchanged. PrivateBancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.38.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. PrivateBancorp had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business earned $183.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PrivateBancorp, Inc. will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. PrivateBancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PrivateBancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other PrivateBancorp news, insider C. Brant Ahrens sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $1,337,366.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,052.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PrivateBancorp

PrivateBancorp, Inc (PrivateBancorp) is a bank holding company. The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank or the PrivateBank) is its bank subsidiary. The Company has three operating segments. The Banking segment consists of commercial and personal banking services. Commercial banking services are primarily provided to corporations and other business clients and include an array of lending and cash management products.

