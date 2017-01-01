Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,196.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) traded down 1.47% on Friday, reaching $221.53. The company had a trading volume of 422,591 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $236.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.43.

In related news, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $658,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,052,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand and gravel) for the construction industry, used for the construction of infrastructure, non-residential, and residential projects. The Company operates through three businesses: Aggregates Business, Cement Business and Magnesia Specialties Business.

