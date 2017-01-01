Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 44,038 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $61,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 48.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,745,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $685,381,000 after buying an additional 5,430,200 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,937,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,692,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $396,697,000 after buying an additional 2,520,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,412,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after buying an additional 2,286,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.45 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Vetr raised shares of Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $144,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

