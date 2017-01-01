Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LABL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Multi-Color Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered Multi-Color Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Multi-Color Corporation news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $1,821,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Mohr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $109,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 69,985 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 116,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 440,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) opened at 77.60 on Thursday. Multi-Color Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Multi-Color Corporation had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business earned $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

Multi-Color Corporation Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

