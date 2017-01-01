Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of AMERISAFE worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 160,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,074,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) traded down 1.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,054 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post $4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/monarch-partners-asset-management-llc-decreases-position-in-amerisafe-inc-amsf/1137485.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $94,102.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc (AMERISAFE) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.