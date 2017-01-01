Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 253,330 Exar Corporation (EXAR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exar Corporation (NYSE:EXAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Exar Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exar Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Exar Corporation by 87.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Exar Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exar Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exar Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exar Corporation (NYSE:EXAR) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 182,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $540.60 million, a PE ratio of 1197.78 and a beta of 1.49. Exar Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

EXAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Exar Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Pierre G. Guilbault sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $63,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exar Corporation Company Profile

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

