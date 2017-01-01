Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,387,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,432,000 after buying an additional 158,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,263,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 231,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,786,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 98,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) opened at 97.92 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $110.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. RBC Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

