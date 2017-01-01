MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Position Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Societe Generale bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) traded down 1.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $156.14. 239,737 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 2.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company earned $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. MercadoLibre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company set a $165.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ebay Inc sold 7,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,192,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,026,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc (MercadoLibre) hosts an online commerce platform in Latin America, which is focused on enabling e-commerce and its related services. The Company provides a portfolio of services facilitating e-commerce transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela and other countries (including Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America.

