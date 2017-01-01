Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 35.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 44.5% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631,289 shares. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company earned $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Medtronic PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/medtronic-plc-mdt-shares-sold-by-taylor-cottrill-erickson-associates-inc/1137535.html.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr cut Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $94.00 price target on Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

In related news, Director James T. Lenehan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen bought 13,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.