McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Position Increased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 27.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 183.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Corporation by 35.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. 3,574,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $131.96.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The company earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/mcdonalds-corporation-mcd-position-increased-by-first-national-bank-trust-co-of-newtown/1137511.html.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.01 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $127.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $137.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.82.

In other news, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,888.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.