Marquette Asset Management Inc. Maintains Stake in American Express Company (AXP)

Marquette Asset Management Inc. held its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express Company during the second quarter worth $639,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 856,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,040,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 618.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 62,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 131,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.22% on Friday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,805 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Nomura lowered shares of American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr lowered shares of American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.74 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of American Express Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other American Express Company news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $1,351,653.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

