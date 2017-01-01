Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising Company were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 47,391.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,970,000 after buying an additional 1,710,825 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,268,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,280,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,529,000 after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,855,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,287,000 after buying an additional 210,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Lamar Advertising Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,373,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,636,000 after buying an additional 168,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded down 0.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 472,911 shares. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business earned $387.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. Lamar Advertising Company had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Lamar Advertising Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising Company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

