Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 205,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.0% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 133,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 50.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) traded down 0.56% on Friday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,639 shares. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $907 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company operates through two segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment consists of electrical systems products and lighting products.

