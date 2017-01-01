Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 4,234.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 325,662 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm earned $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.52 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on BGS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a diverse portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen food, and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

