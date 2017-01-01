Longer Investments Inc. Has $1,728,000 Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Longer Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Merck & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Longer Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Merck & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,772,599 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Merck & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Company’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Merck & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on Merck & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In other Merck & Company news, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of Merck & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,487,653.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Company Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

