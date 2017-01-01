Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) opened at 66.27 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm earned $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Lincoln National Corporation had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 1st” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/lincoln-national-corporation-lnc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-29-on-february-1st/1137253.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Lincoln National Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. FBR & Co downgraded Lincoln National Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lincoln National Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $61,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 349,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $18,179,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National Corporation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation during the second quarter worth $227,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 51.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National Corporation

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. It operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses in the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.