Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Position Held by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC held its stake in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $22,743,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason by 27.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,318,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,368,000 after buying an additional 497,323 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason by 21.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,078,000 after buying an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Legg Mason by 46.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 183.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 613,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 922,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Legg Mason, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company’s market cap is $3.02 billion.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm earned $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.20 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

