Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5,773,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive Company accounts for 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,495,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,455,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 43.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 11.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,842 shares. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm earned $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $277,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,391.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

