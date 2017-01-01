Klingman & Associates LLC Has $109,000 Position in 3M Company (MMM)

Klingman & Associates LLC maintained its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M Company were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of 3M Company by 149.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,248 shares. 3M Company has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $182.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average of $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. 3M Company had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post $8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. 3M Company’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M Company from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr cut 3M Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on 3M Company from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of 3M Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

In other news, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $1,795,633.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Roman sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $726,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

