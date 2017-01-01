Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stake Decreased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 73.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter valued at $112,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,395,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,317,000 after buying an additional 695,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter valued at $72,980,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 70.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,062,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,134,000 after buying an additional 438,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) traded down 0.83% during trading on Friday, hitting $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,502 shares. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.72. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $138.87.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 648.51%. The firm earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.59 per share, for a total transaction of $227,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,418.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,513.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

