KBC Group NV Has $49,080,000 Stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $49,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 215.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 247.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 134.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.72.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $2,003,654.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,276.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

