JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12,577,000 Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 48.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $22,950,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 9.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 44,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $5,142,000.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 405,763 shares. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12,577,000 Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-12577000-stake-in-big-lots-inc-big/1137409.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In other news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.