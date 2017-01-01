JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12,552,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,592,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2,209.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 288,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 276,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $856,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 39,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded down 1.46% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,611 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $129.28 million. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

