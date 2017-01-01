JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11,928,000 Stake in Euronav NV (EURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Euronav NV were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Euronav NV by 150.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 627,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 376,540 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Euronav NV during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Euronav NV by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Euronav NV by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronav NV during the second quarter worth $1,334,000.

Shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) traded down 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 582,721 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav NV in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Euronav NV from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Euronav NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

