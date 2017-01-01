JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11,892,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.3% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) traded up 0.75% on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,785 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Avondale Partners lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 4,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

