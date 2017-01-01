Jolley Asset Management LLC Has $1,314,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Jolley Asset Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 166.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $183,000. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 29.6% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 189.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,117,830 shares. The stock has a market cap of $374.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $98.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $108.50) on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.31 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other news, VP Neil A. Chapman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 222,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara N. Ortwein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

