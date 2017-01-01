Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of BTIM Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $93,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. TT International now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $6,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 115.21 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by BTIM Corp.” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/johnson-johnson-jnj-position-boosted-by-btim-corp/1137357.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.81.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.