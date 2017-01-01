J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Boosted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co makes up about 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,751,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 121,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 7.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,617,776 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.53.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm-stake-boosted-by-wellington-shields-co-llc/1137512.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.31 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 26th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 25,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,954.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,578,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.