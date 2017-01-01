J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the second quarter valued at $147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) opened at 133.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (J & J) manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Company’s food service segment is engaged in selling primary products, such as soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

