Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Itron were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $440,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Itron by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) traded down 1.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 205,329 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2404.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $506.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.51 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $90,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,611 shares in the company, valued at $951,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $69,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. The Company is the supplier of electricity metering solutions, including standard meters and advanced and smart metering systems.

