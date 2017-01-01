iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Shares Sold by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iRobot Corporation were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in iRobot Corporation by 13.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cupps Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in iRobot Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iRobot Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRobot Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded down 0.05% on Friday, reaching $58.45. 208,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.18. iRobot Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. iRobot Corporation had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Corporation will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of iRobot Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of iRobot Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot Corporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

In other news, Director Ronald Chwang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 113,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $5,093,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,203,692.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot Corporation is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions focus on technologies for the connected home and concepts in navigation, mobility, mapping and artificial intelligence. The Company operates through consumer robots segment. It designs robots for the consumer, telemedicine and mobile video collaboration markets.

