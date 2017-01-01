Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $486,000. GLG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 1.21% on Friday, reaching $13.11. 284,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s market capitalization is $471.89 million.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using a biological tool, CRISPR/Cas9 system. The Company’s CRISPR/Cas9 technology edits diseased genes in the human body through a single treatment course. It focuses on the therapeutic applications of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing.

