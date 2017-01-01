Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 77.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) traded down 1.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 98,194 shares of the company traded hands. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 67.31%. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $104,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,245.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc (Insperity) provides an array of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

