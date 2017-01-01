InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR) by 206.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of InfraREIT worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in InfraREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in InfraREIT by 36.8% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InfraREIT by 41.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InfraREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 118,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $783.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. InfraREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. InfraREIT had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that InfraREIT, Inc. will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. InfraREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/infrareit-inc-hifr-stake-boosted-by-first-trust-advisors-lp/1137547.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns electric transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. Its segment is rate-regulated electric T&D assets. The Company’s T&D assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo; the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas; around Brady, Northeast Texas; in and around Celeste, and South Texas near McAllen.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR).

Receive News & Ratings for InfraREIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraREIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.