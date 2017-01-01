IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation during the third quarter valued at $1,625,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation during the third quarter valued at $610,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 47.1% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation during the third quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) traded down 1.53% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 3,236,579 shares of the stock traded hands. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25317.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Monster Beverage Corporation had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $788 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/ibm-retirement-fund-decreases-stake-in-monster-beverage-corporation-mnst/1137505.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Vetr raised shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.41 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group raised shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.54 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.