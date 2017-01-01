Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stake Maintained by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,751 shares. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hologic had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 price target on Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price target on Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In other Hologic news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 18,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $727,251.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,772.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $115,841.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at $508,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

