HNI Corporation (HNI) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HNI Corporation were worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in HNI Corporation during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HNI Corporation by 225.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI Corporation during the second quarter worth about $5,268,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI Corporation by 76.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) opened at 55.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.44. HNI Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. HNI Corporation had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business earned $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. HNI Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Corporation will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of HNI Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HNI Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company manufactures and markets gas and wood burning fireplaces. It operates through two segments: office furniture and hearth products. Its office furniture segment manufactures and markets a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

