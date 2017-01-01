Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stake Decreased by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $7,058,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 351,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,368,000.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 896,239 shares. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 78.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.

