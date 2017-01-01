Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,037 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $26,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,325,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,930,894,000 after buying an additional 715,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,626,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,520,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,206,513,000 after buying an additional 1,691,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,722,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $726,698,000 after buying an additional 216,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,179,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $695,699,000 after buying an additional 983,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,037 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/henderson-group-plc-sells-25037-shares-of-starbucks-corporation-sbux/1137359.html.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on Starbucks Corporation from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.