Henderson Group PLC Sells 14,894 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy Corporation were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 20.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth $132,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $144,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 91.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 181.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,759 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $23.91 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Vetr downgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation set a $64.00 price target on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Devon Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

