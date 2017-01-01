Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) Receives $31.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,136,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,348,000 after buying an additional 1,697,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,099,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,629,000 after buying an additional 1,717,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,782,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,793,000 after buying an additional 1,149,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,927,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after buying an additional 846,985 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 3,307.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,875,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,050,000 after buying an additional 4,732,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) opened at 27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. Great Plains Energy has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Great Plains Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

