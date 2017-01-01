Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Receives $40.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,233,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after buying an additional 49,147 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,713,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,385,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 285,552 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $7,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 417,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) opened at 36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.22. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $40.90.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm earned $460.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.60 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesis Energy, L.P. Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

