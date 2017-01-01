Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in KB Home (KBH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 4,122,300.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KB Home by 100.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 72,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded down 1.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,839 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.10. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners set a $15.00 price target on KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.

