Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1,281,000 Stake in Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive Corporation (The) were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 4.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 935,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,468,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 58.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive Corporation (The) by 759.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,561,439 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.76. Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74.

Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Progressive Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business earned $6.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Progressive Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corporation will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive Corporation (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progressive Corporation (The) in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

In other news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of Progressive Corporation (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $375,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

