Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,202 Shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Noble Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,608,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after buying an additional 7,920,780 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,343,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Noble Energy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,885,660 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $175,249,000 after buying an additional 1,557,412 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,382,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The firm’s market cap is $16.37 billion. Noble Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-buys-2202-shares-of-noble-energy-inc-nbl/1137531.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, November 7th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In other news, VP Arnold J. Johnson sold 24,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,029,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Putnam sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $276,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration and production. The Company’s portfolio is diversified between short-term and long-term projects, domestic and international and a balanced production mix among crude oil, natural gas and NGLs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.