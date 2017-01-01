Garrison Financial Corp Buys 605 Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC)

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 52.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 18.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 17,467,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Intel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Vetr lowered Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 24,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $861,939.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 399,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

