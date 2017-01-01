Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,835,729 shares, a growth of 3.9% from the November 30th total of 228,960,618 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,298,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.85 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Frontier Communications Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.64 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corporation by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Corporation during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corporation by 25.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 695,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 140,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp raised its stake in Frontier Communications Corporation by 66.6% in the second quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Frontier Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company’s market cap is $3.96 billion.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Frontier Communications Corporation had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corporation will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Frontier Communications Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.78%.

About Frontier Communications Corporation

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) offers a range of voice, data, and video services and products. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers in each of its markets. The Company’s product portfolio includes Internet access, broadband-enabled services, video services and voice services.

