First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,333 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,373.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 363.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 73.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded down 1.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,597 shares. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1900.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 287,576 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $4,929,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,744.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc (Bloomin’ Brands) is a holding company engaged in operating casual dining restaurants. The Company has a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates approximately 1,340 restaurants and franchises over 170 restaurants across approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and approximately 20 countries.

