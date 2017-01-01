First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $30,362,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $26,419,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $20,810,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $21,305,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 33.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,657,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 742,482 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company earned $603.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.09 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $47,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. The Company’s products are marketed around the world in approximately 200 countries and territories through Company-owned wholesale and consumer-direct operations, and third-party licensees and distributors.

