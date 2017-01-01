First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Kaman Corporation (KAMN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Kaman Corporation worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kaman Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,991,000 after buying an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman Corporation by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kaman Corporation by 25.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kaman Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) traded down 0.87% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 97,906 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.94. Kaman Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business earned $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.03 million. Kaman Corporation had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Corporation will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Kaman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Kaman Corporation (KAMN)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/first-trust-advisors-lp-raises-position-in-kaman-corporation-kamn/1137549.html.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaman Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other Kaman Corporation news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.64 per share, for a total transaction of $87,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald M. Galla sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $592,144.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation Company Profile

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. Its Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, electrical and automation, and fluid power industrial distributor. It provides products, including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control, automation, material handling components, electrical control and power distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) supplies to a spectrum of industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.